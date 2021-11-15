Washington State women earn votes in first AP Top 25 basketball poll; Gonzaga still on outside looking in

Washington State receiving 10 votes in the first Associated Press regular-season poll of the women’s basketball season, while Gonzaga received no votes in the rankings released on Monday.

The Cougars are 2-0 going into Sunday’s nonconference game at Idaho, with wins over San Jose State and Northern Arizona.

WSU’s 10 votes puts it five spots out of the Top 25.

Gonzaga also is 2-0, beating Montana State, 72-47, and Montana, 67-60 ahead of Thursday’s home game against Big Sky Conference preseason favorite Idaho State.

The Bulldogs were ranked all of last year, finishing 15th in the final poll.

GU will have a chance to make some noise in the rankings on Sunday, when they host No. 7 Stanford.

The Cardinal were ranked third in the preseason poll before losing to No. 25 Texas on Sunday, 61-56.

South Carolina and Connecticut led this week’s poll, followed by Maryland, Indiana and North Carolina State.