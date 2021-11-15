Woman sent to hospital after being struck by car on Sunset Boulevard

A woman was sent to the hospital after a car struck her as she was crossing Sunset Boulevard on Monday evening.

She was conscious in the ambulance and her injuries did not appear life-threatening, Spokane Police Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe said.

Spokane Police are investigating whether the woman had the right of way, and no one was arrested as of Monday night, Maplethorpe said.

The driver of the car was cooperating with police, Maplethorpe said. Police are still determining whether alcohol or drugs were involved.