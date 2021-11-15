Woman sent to hospital after being struck by car on Sunset Boulevard
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 15, 2021
A woman was sent to the hospital after a car struck her as she was crossing Sunset Boulevard on Monday evening.
She was conscious in the ambulance and her injuries did not appear life-threatening, Spokane Police Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe said.
Spokane Police are investigating whether the woman had the right of way, and no one was arrested as of Monday night, Maplethorpe said.
The driver of the car was cooperating with police, Maplethorpe said. Police are still determining whether alcohol or drugs were involved.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.