Crime/Public Safety

Caldwell police officers shoot, kill 92-year-old man

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 16, 2021

Associated Press

Associated Press

CALDWELL, Idaho – Police in Caldwell shot and killed a 92-year-old man early Tuesday after they said he raised a gun toward officers.

The Caldwell Police Department said in a news release that officers were dispatched to a neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person driving a pickup truck in the area. When officers walked up to the pickup truck, the police department said the man “raised a handgun and pointed it at the officers.”

Both officers shot at the man, who died at the scene. His name was not released, but police said he was 92 years old.

Neither officer was injured.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police and Canyon County’s Critical Incident Task Force. The two officers who shot at the man were placed on administrative leave.

