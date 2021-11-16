Police arrest man allegedly involved in carjacking last week in east-central Spokane

Spokane police arrested the man suspected of stealing a woman’s vehicle last week and dragging her along the roadway in east-central Spokane.

Bobby McBride, 35, was arrested without incident Saturday on the 200 block of South Wall Street in downtown Spokane for suspicion of first-degree robbery and an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

McBride reportedly stole a woman’s vehicle while she was delivering groceries Thursday and dragged her along the street as she tried to get McBride out of the vehicle.

She sustained minor injuries.

The woman told officers she briefly left her vehicle unlocked and running while delivering groceries at a residence in the area of the 2100 block of East Fifth Avenue, police said in a previous release.

When she returned to her vehicle, she saw McBride inside beginning to drive away.

About 15 minutes after the alleged carjacking, McBride was reportedly involved in a car crash on North Cannon Street in stolen vehicle, police said.

Officers discovered items left behind in the crash, some of which had McBride’s name on them, police said.

McBride has nine felony convictions in Washington. He is in the Spokane County Jail with a $100,000 bond.