Spokane Symphony plans to repair Fox Theater sign damaged in windstorm

Driving by the iconic Fox Theater on Sprague Avenue one might notice a spelling error in its towering sign. It now reads “FX,” after the “O” was ripped off by strong winds Monday afternoon.

Thankfully, when the large aluminum sign clattered down to the street it didn’t injure anyone, said Brian Ritter, general manager of the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, which is owned by the Spokane Symphony.

“Obviously we’re happy that there were no injuries yesterday,” Ritter said. “It’s difficult to predict what high winds will do.”

The large sign and the tower it resides on was replaced in 2007 during the renovation of the theater . The tower and sign are a copy of the original, Ritter said. The letter panels are made of quarter-inch aluminum and are lit by neon lights.

Ritter said the sign has been fixed a number of times over the years. In fact, an “X” flew off in a previous windstorm. Recently, there has been some trouble with the neon lights but Ritter hopes to get that fixed along with the O.

Ritter worries the repair could be larger than previous repairs because of unique nature of the tower sign. When the tower was replaced in 2007 a crane had to lower it into its place. Since then, all repairs have been done on site. It’s unclear if the whole tower will have to be removed to fix it this time, Ritter said. The sign company will be out to evaluate the damage soon, he said.

“It may be a fairly large job to get this repaired,” Ritter said.