By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Genaro J. Fernandez and Morgan M. Mongeon, both of Spokane.

Byron E. Judah, of Colbert and Danielle Y. Villa, of Mead.

Joshua A. Hitchens and Crystal R. Hoyle, both of Spokane.

Nikita I. Medvedev and Kristina Y. Dyfort, both of Spokane.

Jack W. Hostetler and Aja N. Schmick, both of Pullman.

Dwayne D. McNair and Marcy A. McNair, both of Spokane.

Robert S. Letson and Mendy L. Neff, both of Spokane.

Daisuke Tanaka and Cesca M. Sam, both of Spokane.

Coleton M. Sik, of Murrieta, California, and Emily Gomez, of Pullman.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

GHPC Corporation v. Stephanie J. Gonzalez, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Jack Joseph, restitution of premises.

Happy Homestead Real Estate LLC v. Camron W. Ball, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Diaz, Juan M., Jr. and Dacia

Hernandez, Noemi J. and Canas, Hector D.

Doerr, Christy J. A. and David A.

Pike, Richard W. and Anne E.

Janout, Karen E. and Martin

Tirzili Tatiana P. and Nicolae

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Zane E. Lumpkin, 41; 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Bryan S. Lobdell, 63; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Pierre D. Rhodes, 24; 364 days in jail with credit given for 516 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Terrell D. Limar, 33; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence.

Jason A. Butterfield, 45; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Garry W. Bellah, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Joshua I. McWhorter, 45 ;$15 fine, 22 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and criminal mischief.

Billy J. Dehamer, 28; three months in jail, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Christopher Frantz, 22; $5,686.76 restitution, five months in jail with credit given for 69 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Christopher J. Strickland, Spokane; debts of $195,253.

Kelsea M. Blair, Veradale; debts of $27,502.

Gerald F., Sr. and Leann M. Lawless, Spokane; debts of $124,339.

Kevin M. Coolidge, Evans; debts of $76,236.

Wage-earner petitions

Shana M. Estrada, Spokane; debts of $12,027.

Joshua and Jaimee Williams, Spokane; debts of $97,204.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Justin R. Hatzke, 41; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Andrea J. Johnson, 40; 20 days in jail, second-degree trespass premises.

Steven M. Johnson, 55; one day in jail, first-degree trespass building.

Jim N. Korok, 26; eight days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Alan R. Senn, 49; 30 days in jail, two counts of second-degree trespass premises.

Sarah C. Sallee, 29; 29 days in jail, first-degree trespass building.

Judge Donna Wilson

Adam J. Alexander, 42; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 18 months probation, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Kenneth R. King, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Nanette J. Stoaks, 46; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, third-degree theft.