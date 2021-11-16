Winter Wonderland Market begins Saturday in the Wonder Building

The Wonder Building is hosting its first Winter Wonderland Market to support local artisans and vendors during the holiday season, beginning Saturday.

The Winter Wonderland Market will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 825 N. Post St., according to a news release.

The market evolved from the Wonder Fair, an event with family-friendly activities and live music held in August to introduce the Wonder Building to the community, said Sennen David, vice president of marketing and culture for Ethan Stowell Restaurants.

“It went so well we thought, ‘this is something we should do more often,’” David said.

The Winter Wonderland Market will showcase local artisans, bakers and crafters, some of which include Holy Cow Butcher, Northside Candle Co., Honeybee Goldsmiths, Fetch Barkery and Hope’s Mini Cookies.

The Winter Wonderland Market will feature such things as local bands; adoptable pets from the Spokane Humane Society; a gingerbread house competition; free hot cocoa and Italian mini doughnuts from Bosco Pasta & Panini; and games and seasonal movies streamed on three South Hall big screens.

The event is hosted in partnership with Chad White Hospitality, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters and Wishing Star Foundation.

Bosco Pasta & Panini is donating 10% of food and beverage sales to the Wishing Star Foundation, a nonprofit that grants wishes to children ages 3 to 21 with a terminal or life-limiting illness.