Bryce Grays, a prep safety from Texas, commits to Washington State football

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State landed its 10th prep commitment of the 2022 class Wednesday when hard-hitting Texas safety Bryce Grays announced over Twitter that he plans to join the Cougars’ football program next season.

Grays plays for Fort Bend Christian Academy, a Class 5A program – the No. 2 classification in Texas – in Sugar Land.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder does not have a star rating on 247Sports.com, but according to the site, he holds offers from FBS schools Texas-San Antonio and New Mexico, and FCS programs Campbell, Houston Baptist and Illinois State.

Grays was an all-district performer at George Ranch High in Richmond, Texas, before transferring to Fort Bend Christian, which is 8-3 this season and will compete in a second-round playoff game Saturday.

Grays is WSU’s first commitment since coach Nick Rolovich was fired Oct. 18.