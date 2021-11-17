COVID-19 trends remain flat in Spokane County

Spokane County’s COVID-19 case rate declined following the delta variant surge earlier this fall, but current trends indicate that the region has plateaued.

In the past two weeks, there were 561 newly confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

That was slightly higher than the previous two weeks, when there were 558 cases per 100,000 residents in Spokane County.

Hospitalizations are down slightly in the region, but there are still 101 COVID patients in Spokane’s four hospitals, and 69 being treated at Kootenai Health.

The local vaccination rate continues to increase slightly over time.

As of Saturday, 66% of Spokane County residents who are 12 years old and older have received at least one dose, and 56.2% of the county’s total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 5 years old and older is eligible to be vaccinated against the virus.

Appointments for children ages 5 to 11 to be vaccinated are available in the county at certain providers and larger vaccination clinics.

Find a dose by using the state’s vaccine locator, calling (833) VAX HELP or checking the health district’s website for clinic availability.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

There have been 1,044 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 101 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District reported 182 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths.

There have been 678 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 83 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.