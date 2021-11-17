Driver strikes woman with vehicle after altercation in downtown Spokane

A woman was injured and taken to the hospital after another woman intentionally struck her with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in downtown Spokane, according to police.

The Spokane Police Department stated in a news release that the two women argued before the collision and then one of them started walking north on Browne Street. The other woman is suspected of driving a vehicle the wrong way on Browne, striking the woman she had been in an altercation with and then hitting a concrete structure around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Browne and Pacific Avenue.

The woman who was struck was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police said the collision was likely deliberate and that criminal charges for the driver are forthcoming. The incident caused traffic delays in the area, said Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and who has not spoken with investigators is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference incident No. 2021-20197916.