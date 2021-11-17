State football preview: Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane face tough competition; Northeast A sends two to quarterfinals

The first round of state football last weekend saw the number of region teams drop by five, but that still leaves eight teams from the area, including two Greater Spokane League squads, participating in quarterfinal games on Saturday.

4A

(6) Gonzaga Prep at (3) Lake Stevens: 4 p.m. The Bullpups (11-0) are coming off a dominating performance over 11th-seeded Moses Lake, a 56-7 home win that was never in doubt.

The Vikings (9-0) were similarly strong against 14th-seeded Richland in a 52-7 first-round win.

G-Prep was paced as always by senior quarterback Ryan McKenna. He added 90 yards on the ground and a touchdown to bring his season totals to 1,436 yards and 19 scores.

He also had a 90-yard kickoff return for a TD, and unheralded linebacker Luciano Reynolds had a fumble recovery for a score.

The Bullpups have rolled through the regular season and two postseason games but will meet their toughest competition yet .

Lake Stevens has had its challenges this season.

The Vikings were delayed several weeks at the start of the season due to COVID protocols, senior QB Grayson Murren fractured his leg in a late-October win over Kamiak and backup quarterback Kaden LaPlaunt was injured in the next game.

The Vikings have a pretty impressive security blanket, though.

Junior tailback Jayden Limar is ranked as the state’s No. 6 overall high school football recruit in the class of 2023. He’s also ranked as the No. 7 running back and the No. 199 overall recruit nationally, according to 247Sports, and has reportedly received offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC and others.

Limar had 124 yards and a TD in a little over one half of action last week. He was spelled by his freshman brother Jayshon Limar, who added 96 yards and a score in 17 carries.

Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri implemented a “Wildcat” formation for Limar when his top QBs went down and it’s an extra wrinkle in the Vikings’ attack.

When the Vikings chose to go through the air last week, freshman QB Kolton Matson went 13 of 15 for 226 yards with four TD passes. Murren got in a couple of snaps and could be part of the equation on Saturday as well.

Lake Stevens in No. 1 in the WIAA RPI; Gonzaga Prep is No. 5.

3A

(10) Mt. Spokane vs (2) Eastside Catholic: At Memorial Stadium, Seattle, 1 p.m. The Wildcats (8-2) were the lowest seed in the highest four classifications to survive a first-round matchup, beating seventh-seeded Arlington 38-24 on the road last weekend.

Mt. Spokane advanced using a multifaceted offense and a big day from slot Blake Speer, who rushed for two touchdowns. The Wildcats picked up scores from deep-threat Jordan Sands and hard-nosed Tyler Alm, and Ethan Moczulski added a 40-yard field goal.

Arlington entered play averaging fewer than eight points allowed per game with three shutouts. Mt. Spokane’s 38 points more than doubled Arlington’s previous high points allowed (18, twice).

The Wildcats will face another though defense this week. The Crusaders (8-1) knocked off No. 15 Stanwood 41-6 in their first-round matchup. Stanwood averaged just under 43 points in its previous six games. EC had two defensive TDs on a punt return and fumble return.

J.T. Tuimoloau may be at Ohio State now, but his alma mater still knows defense. The Crusaders have three shutouts this season and have allowed six points total the past three weeks.

1A

(5) King’s at (4) Lakeside: At Union Stadium, 1 p.m. Lakeside (11-0) is giving up an average of just 9.5 points per game and shut out No. 13 Omak 42-0 last week. Northeast A League MVP Kole Hunsaker tossed two TD passes to Calvin Mikkelsen. Hunsaker has more than 2,000 yards and 22 TDs passing this season.

King’s handled No. 12 Zillah 28-14 in a first-round matchup.

(7) Riverside at (2) Eatonville: At Art Crate Field, Spanaway, 1 p.m. Silas Ng completed 7 of 15 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns and the Rams (10-1) beat visiting Montesano (6-4) in the first round.

Eatonville blanked No. 15 East Jefferson 58-0 in the first round. The Cruisers are led by QB Kevin Wulff, who has 20 TD passes against just four interceptions this season.

2B

(5) Onalaska vs (4) Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: At Gonzaga Prep, 1 p.m. The Broncos (9-0) went undefeated through their Northeast 2B season and received a bye in the first-round of the 12-team tournament. LRS is led by QB Chase Galbreath and RB/LB Brody Boness and has allowed just three TDs over the past three games.

The Loggers (5-5), the 2019 2B state champ, handled No. 12 River View 62-8 in a first-round game.

1B

(8) Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs (1) Almira/Coulee-Hartline: At Lions Field, Moses Lake, 12 p.m. ACH (9-0) spreads it around a lot and is led by QB Dane Isaak and RB Carter Pitts, who both have rushed for more than 650 yards this season and have 12 and 13 TDs, respectively.

WCK (8-1) relies on QB Dru Becker (10 passing TDs) and 1,000-yard rusher Preston Michel. The Wildcats topped No. 9 Neah Bay 50-22 last week.

(7) Liberty Bell vs (2) Odessa: At Lions Field, Moses Lake, 3 p.m. The two-time defending state champion Tigers (9-1) have a different squad from those title years but are still potent, led by 1,000-yard rusher Davey McMillan and QB Collin Martin.

They would like a shot to avenge their only loss, a 50-20 decision to ACH in October that snapped a 37-game winning streak.

Liberty Bell (9-1) handled No. 10 Cusick 52-20 last week.