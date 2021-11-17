Teenager, dog shot at north Spokane apartment complex

A teenager and a dog were shot Wednesday morning at a north Spokane apartment complex.

The teenager’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening but the dog, a pit bull mix, died, said Spokane Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Nick Briggs. The teenager was taken to a local hospital.

Briggs said police responded around 10 a.m. to the shooting, which he said does not appear to be random, at the Northcliff Terrace Apartments on Cora Avenue between Post and Monroe streets.

Briggs said it’s unclear how many rounds were fired inside the apartment and no arrests had been made as of early afternoon.

He said it does not appear the teenager resided at the apartment unit where the shooting happened. Neighbors said several people come and go at the apartment unit.