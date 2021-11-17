UK F35 fighter jet crashes in Med, pilot ejects safely
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 17, 2021
LONDON — An F35 jet from a British aircraft carrier crashed in an undisclosed location in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defense said, adding that the jet’s British pilot ejected safely and returned to the HMS Queen Elizabeth.
An official investigation was opened. The ministry declined to provide further details.
The F35s, estimated to be worth around $135 million each, are on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth.
Jets from the vessel previously participated in strikes against remnants of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.
The aircraft carrier has been on its first operational deployment over the past six months, carrying out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.
