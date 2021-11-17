WDFW commission faces busy week of numerous meetings

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is having a busy week.

The commission will meet with WDFW staff to review information on the proposed 2022 spring black bear special hunting permits. The commission is scheduled to make a decision on spring black bear special permits at its Friday regular meeting.

The commission will also hold special Fish, Habitat, and Wolf committees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday , respectively. Topics span updates on coastal steelhead preseason planning, hydraulic code and habitat recovery rule-making, and a modeling tool to help inform future wolf status reviews.

The special meetings will be followed by the commission’s regularly scheduled conference meeting at 8 a.m. on Friday . In addition to the spring bear special permit decision, the Commission will receive a briefing on hydraulic code rule-making, and spend time on future meeting planning.

Members of the public can find more information and a meeting recording at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.