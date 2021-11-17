The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

WDFW commission faces busy week of numerous meetings

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 17, 2021

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is dedicated to preserving, protecting and perpetuating the state’s fish and wildlife resources, according to the agency's webpage. (WDFW)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is having a busy week. 

The commission will meet with WDFW staff to review information on the proposed 2022 spring black bear special hunting permits. The commission is scheduled to make a decision on spring black bear special permits at its Friday  regular meeting.

The commission will also hold special Fish, Habitat, and Wolf committees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday , respectively. Topics span updates on coastal steelhead preseason planning, hydraulic code and habitat recovery rule-making, and a modeling tool to help inform future wolf status reviews.

The special meetings will be followed by the commission’s regularly scheduled conference meeting at 8 a.m. on Friday . In addition to the spring bear special permit decision, the Commission will receive a briefing on hydraulic code rule-making, and spend time on future meeting planning.

Members of the public can find more information and a meeting recording at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.

