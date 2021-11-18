Annual Winter Blessing returns to Coeur d’Alene Casino on Sunday

There was no Winter Blessing event at this time last year at the Coeur D’Alene Casino. But then again, blessings were few and far between during November 2020 thanks to the pandemic. There was no vaccine yet, and the chill was deep 12 months ago.

However, much has changed, and the Winter Blessing, a welcome tribal concept to celebrate the end of the year before crossing over into the season of perseverance, is returning.

The Winter Blessing, which has been a tradition since 2009, is slated for Sunday at the Coeur D’Alene Casino. It’s a free but ticketed event that will feature traditional storytelling, dancers and fry bread and huckleberry jam.

“It’s the point in which we should enjoy quieter times,” Coeur D’Alene Casino Cultural Tourism director Leanne Campbell said. “With the Winter Blessing, we will follow the traditions and celebrate the end of the whole year and share storytelling, a dance exhibition and some great food.

“The storytelling is significant for our tribal people. Storytelling is a transition of knowledge from generation to generation. We hand down our history orally. It’s part of our existence with the landscape, the plants, the animals, the rain, the soil and the stars.”

Each year, the Coeur d’Alene Casino pledges $20,000 to individuals and nonprofit organizations as part of the Winter Blessing. The community is encouraged to nominate individuals beginning Monday through Dec. 5 and nonprofits Dec. 6 through Dec. 19.

Twenty families will each receive $500, and 10 nonprofits in the Inland Northwest will each receive $1,000. Nominations can be submitted at 937themountain.com.

If you go: Winter Blessing at the Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley. For more information: (800) 523-2464, cdacasino.com.