Arts Wrap: Seattle-based Spectrum Dance Theatre to perform at GU; Innovation School’s new mural

Gonzaga Dance’s annual fall production, “Dance Presents!” will feature Seattle-based professional dance company Spectrum Dance Theatre at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gonzaga Dance will invite the ZagDancers, a group of fifth-grade students from four Title I schools, and their parents to watch the production free of charge. High school students participating in the Fall Dance Day program for prospective students will also be invited.

If you go: Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave, gonzaga.edu/mwpac, (509) 313-2787. For tickets, $15 for students and $20 for general admission, visit gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter.

School mural brings people together

Students from Innovation High School’s OSIRIS Fine Arts Program created a large-scale mural on the side of Something Else Deli at Sherman and Second Avenue. The mural, which represents “community and coming together in a COVID-19 world,” depicts several hands joined around a sandwich.

Innovation High School is an International Baccalaureate Organization offering four educational programs “for a worldwide community of schools, aiming to create a better, more peaceful world.” For more information, visit innovationspokane.org or @innovationhighspokane on Instagram.