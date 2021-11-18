Arts Wrap: Seattle-based Spectrum Dance Theatre to perform at GU; Innovation School’s new mural
Thu., Nov. 18, 2021
Gonzaga Dance’s annual fall production, “Dance Presents!” will feature Seattle-based professional dance company Spectrum Dance Theatre at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Gonzaga Dance will invite the ZagDancers, a group of fifth-grade students from four Title I schools, and their parents to watch the production free of charge. High school students participating in the Fall Dance Day program for prospective students will also be invited.
If you go: Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave, gonzaga.edu/mwpac, (509) 313-2787. For tickets, $15 for students and $20 for general admission, visit gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter.
School mural brings people together
Students from Innovation High School’s OSIRIS Fine Arts Program created a large-scale mural on the side of Something Else Deli at Sherman and Second Avenue. The mural, which represents “community and coming together in a COVID-19 world,” depicts several hands joined around a sandwich.
Innovation High School is an International Baccalaureate Organization offering four educational programs “for a worldwide community of schools, aiming to create a better, more peaceful world.” For more information, visit innovationspokane.org or @innovationhighspokane on Instagram.
