In brief: Trackside’s ‘Cup of Joy’ exhibit will return in December
Thu., Nov. 18, 2021
The eighth annual “Cup of Joy” invitational exhibit featuring more than 150 ceramic cups and one-of-a-kind interpretations by more than 40 artists will begin Dec. 3, with an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. at Spokane’s Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St.
Online shopping for the event begins 8 a.m. Dec. 4 at trackside-studio.square.site/. Shopping, in-person or online, continues through Jan. 7.
For more information, visit www.tracksidestudio.net.
Bluegrass band to play at Green Bluff Grange
The Mt. Dew Boys Bluegrass band will present a Thanksgiving bluegrass music concert at Green Bluff Grange on Saturday night.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., 9809 E. Greenbluff Road. Snacks and refreshments will be available. Admission is $8 for adults; $4 for children younger than 12.
For more information, call (509) 979-2607.
