In brief: Salvation Army offers free Thanksgiving meal

From staff and local reports

People who don’t have a place to enjoy a festive and hot Thanksgiving meal are welcome to spend part of the holiday with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of Spokane will host a free community Thanksgiving Day meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 at 222 E. Indiana Ave. in Spokane.

For more information, call (509) 325-6810.

YWCA seeks help with adopt-a-family wishlists

The YWCA is hosting its sixth-annual Hope for the Holidays Adopt-A-Family Wishlist Program for those who are impacted by domestic violence, homelessness and unemployment.

To accommodate the different needs of families using YWCA services, each department has its own wishlist process. Visit ywcaspokane.org/hope-for-the-holidays-2021 to choose a wishlist from the Domestic Violence Safe Shelter or the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program.

For the safe shelter program, contact Melanie Wilson at (509) 863-2882 or email melaniew@ywcaspokane.org for more information.

For the early childhood education and assistance programs, contact Emily Schneider at (206) 390-1222 or emilys@ywcaspokane.org for more information.

Gifts should be delivered unwrapped by Dec. 9 to the YWCA of Spokane, 930 N. Monroe St.

Valley homeless topic of virtual presentation

Join Spokane Valley Housing and Homeless Coordinator Arielle Anderson and Spokane Valley’s Homeless Outreach Deputy Joshua Pratt for a virtual presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday as they share the city’s efforts in developing a comprehensive plan to address homelessness.

The city’s overarching goal is to find permanent housing for the city’s homeless population while balancing the goals and interests of residents and business owners, according to a city news release.

Information to assist individuals with emergency sheltering and trespass processes will also be shared along with a wide range of resources the city has compiled in service to the community, the release said. A question session will follow.

To register for this free event, visit the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce website and click on Chamber Events under their Calendar tab or call the city at (509) 924-4994.

Valley Fire launches ‘bike rodeo’ program

The Spokane Valley Fire Department and Safe Kids Spokane collaborated to develop a “virtual Bike Rodeo” for youth and families.

The online videos teach various aspects of bicycle safety and injury prevention, according to a fire department news release. Upon completion of the Virtual Bike Rodeo course, a person can submit a course completion checklist to Safe Kids Spokane to be eligible for a drawing to receive one of four bikes.

The virtual bike safety course can be found on spokanevalleyfire.com.