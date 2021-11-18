Officer fatally shoots man in North Bend’s Torguson Park

Associated Press

NORTH BEND, Wash. – A Snoqualmie-North Bend police officer shot and killed a 33-year-old man in North Bend’s Torguson Park, officials said.

An officer was doing a check of the park and approached a group of people. The officer shot and killed someone after an altercation and “a person went for the officer’s weapon,” around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement on Twitter, the Seattle Times reported.

Since the shooting, reports have differed on whether the people in the park were together or knew each other, said Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for the Bellevue police and King County’s Independent Force Investigations Team, which is investigating the incident.

“We have gotten three different scenarios now as to what happened,” she said. “We believe that it was not a group of people and there may have been other people in the park.”

The investigation team said a fight “quickly broke out” between the officer and the man when the officer asked him to leave the park because it was closed.

The officer, who was knocked to the ground, fired a shot when the man attempted to grab the officer’s gun, officials said. The officer sustained minor injuries and is on leave.