State volleyball roundup: Emily Hutchinson, Madi Zorn help Mead beat Mt. Spokane in State 3A quarterfinal

Emily Hutchinson had 15 kills, Madi Zorn added 40 assists with 14 digs and fourth-seeded Mead beat fifth-seeded Mt. Spokane 19-25, 25-19 26-24, 26-24 in a State 3A quarterfinal at Yakima Valley SunDome on Thursday.

Cassie Moeller added 13 kills with three blocks and Mia Tunison had nine kills, 16 digs and two aces for the Panthers.

Mead (18-2) faces eighth-seeded Auburn Riverside (20-3) in a semifinal Friday at 2:15 p.m. The Ravens swept Stanwood (15-5) in a first-round match and upended top-seeded Lakeside (Seattle) (20-1) in the quarterfinal in four sets.

Mt. Spokane (15-3), which was the two-time defending state champion, faces Lakeside in a loser-out match in the fifth-place bracket Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Second-seeded Peninsula (20-0) faces third-seeded Ferndale (18-1) in the other semifinal.

Despite two previous wins over Mt. Spokane and winning the Greater Spokane League regular season title and District 8 championship, the Panthers were rated the No. 8 team in 3A according to the WIAA RPI system. Mt. Spokane was rated No. 3.

In first-round matches earlier in the day, Moeller had 12 kills, Zorn had 29 assists with 11 digs and Mead swept 13th-seeded Snohomish (17-5) 25-17, 25-16, 25-13, while Mt. Spokane handled No. 12 Kelso (14-6) 25-23, 12-25, 25-18, 25-17.

The 4A and 2A tournaments start on Friday.

Eighth-seeded Gonzaga Prep (12-5) faces No. 9 Olympia (14-7) and No. 15 Central Valley (8-9) takes on second-seeded Curtis (20-4), both matches start at 10:45 a.m., in 4A first-round contests.

Shadle Park (13-5), the No. 15 seed, plays second-seeded Steilacoom (18-2) in a 2A first-round match at 7 a.m.