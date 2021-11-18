Stream on Demand: Jeremy Renner brokers power in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Jeremy Renner stars as the head of a family of Michigan power brokers in the private prison business in “Mayor of Kingstown” (TV-MA), a new crime thriller from Taylor Sheridan. Two episodes available, new episodes on Sundays. (Paramount+)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (2021, PG-13), the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson (creator of “Rent”), stars Andrew Garfield as a struggling theater composer about to turn 30. Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the screen adaptation, and Alexandrea Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens also star. (Netflix)

Rosamund Pike takes the lead in the new fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” (TV-14) as the leader of an organization training five young people in the art of magic in hopes of finding the prophesized reincarnation of the Dragon. Based on the novels by Robert Jordan and co-starring Josha Stradowski. Three episodes available, new episodes Fridays. (Amazon Prime Video).

Will Smith portrays Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard” (2021, PG-13), a drama based on the complicated early life of the tennis champions and the father who drove them to success, at times to the point of obsession. Available to stream same day as theaters, available for 31 days only. (HBO Max)

Titillating title aside, “Sex Lives of College Girls” (TV-14) from creator Mindy Kaling looks at the complications that come with freedom and sexual exploration for four roommates at an Ivy League college. New episodes Thursdays. (HBO Max)

Hungry for more Korean TV? “Hellbound” (South Korea, TV-MA, with subtitles), a crime thriller with a supernatural dimension, comes from “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho. (Netflix)

“The Great” (TV-MA), a satirical, lively take on the historical drama with modern sensibilities, returns for a second season. Elle Fanning stars as Empress of Russia. All episodes streaming. (Hulu)

The stranger-than-fiction documentary series returns for more addictive twists in “Tiger King 2” (TV-MA). (Netflix)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Candyman” (2021, R), from producer and co-writer Jordan Peele, reimagines the 1990s horror film set in Chicago’s Cabrini Green.

Netflix

“Cowboy Bebop” (TV-MA), the live-action remake of the anime sci-fi romp, stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as intergalactic bounty hunters.

Two doughnut-shaped creatures travel in time from the 19th century to the present and discover they are “Extinct” (TV-Y7) in this animated comedy.

Hulu

A Japanese snow monkey guided by the spirit of an American assassin takes on the Yakuza in the animated series “Hit-Monkey” (TV-MA), based on the Marvel Comic.

Paramount+

The TV concert special “Adele One Night Only” (2021, TV-PG) features an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Also new: The fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” (TV-14) launches.

Other streams

Sally Lindsay plays a British antiques dealer who movies to a small town in France and turns detective in the six-part “The Madame Blanc Mysteries” (not rated). New episodes each Monday. (Acorn TV)

The limited-series crime drama “Hollington Drive” (not rated) stars Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling as sisters looking for a lost child. New episodes Thursdays. (AMC+ / Sundance Now)

New on disc and at Redbox

“Candyman,” “Prisoners of Ghostland”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.