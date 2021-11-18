Things to do in Spokane for Nov. 19-26 – Holiday Wine Weekend, Sherlock Holmes, Lilac Festival Holiday Parade and Safari

Holiday Wine Weekend – A weekend of sampling new releases and winery specials hosted by the Spokane Winery Association. Visit spokanewineries.com to see a map of participating wineries. Friday through Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Ramen Cooking Class (sold out) – Learn to make traditional ramen from scratch and get the secrets to make the best broth and noodles and how to choose the ingredients. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Trivia: Sherlock Holmes – Question topics cover every episode of the BBC series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Bonus rounds cover other TV and film versions of Sherlock Holmes. Register at scld.org. Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Transgender Day of Remembrance – A day of remembrance for victims of anti-transgender prejudice and violence. Hear stories of hope and learn how to create a safer and more inclusive community for all. Program includes a memoriam, original songs and speeches. Soup luncheon provided after the program. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Human Rights Education Institute, 414 W. Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 352-3518.

Spokane Lilac Festival Holiday Parade – Featuring floats, community groups, fireworks, Santa, Toys for Tots collection stations and more. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Downtown Spokane between Washington and Post Streets. Free.

Healthy and Hearty Winter Cooking Class – Led by Allen Wilson. Featuring chicken or tofu lettuce wraps, mushroom walnut pate, sweet potato and kale fritters, wilted spinach and balsamic glazed onion salad and coconut chocolate mousse. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – Each week, chef Steven creates a brunch buffet with a bottomless(ish) mimosa bar. Each date offers service at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit facebook.com/nectarcateringandevents. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99. (509) 869-1572.

Winter Blessing: Experience Tribal Culture – A night of traditional storytelling and dance exhibition. Complete with fry bread and huckleberry jam. Sunday, 5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. Free. (800) 523-2464.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 26-Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 995-7700.