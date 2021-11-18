What’s Worth Watching: ‘Tiger King 2,’ ‘The Wheel of Time,’ ‘Spencer’ and ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’

Here we go again. If the first season was anything to go by, the second season of Netflix’s “Tiger King” is sure to be a wild ride as we check in on its iconic, stranger-than-fiction cast of characters from Joe Exotic to Carole Baskin.

Serving a 22-year prison sentence for reasons outlined in the first season, Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage Schreibvogel is the former owner and operator of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Garvin County, Oklahoma.

Exotic ran for president in 2016 as a Libertarian. When that ended unsuccessfully, he ran for governor of Oklahoma, also unsuccessfully. Meanwhile, Baskin – the owner of Big Cat Rescue Corp. and Exotic’s archenemy – and her husband, Howard, are in the late stages of a legal suit against Exotic.

Get ready to dive back into the dizzying amalgam of rednecks, convicts, meth-fueled throuples, tiger zoo cults, attempted murderers for hire and the continuing rumors surrounding the disappearance of Baskin’s former husband that “Tiger King” entails. “Tiger King 2” is available on Netflix.

‘Spencer’ (2021)

Need a dose of royal drama to tide you over until the next season of “The Crown?” Directed by Pablo Larraín, “Spencer” stars Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana during the last days of her ill-fated marriage to Prince Charles. Before her marriage to Prince Charles, Lady Di had held several titles.

At birth, she was the Honorable Diana Frances Spencer. When her father inherited his earldom, she became Lady Diana Spencer. But despite the toxic family dynamics Diana faced during her marriage, she would earn a title all her own, “The People’s Princess.” Now in theaters, “Spencer” will be available to stream through Redbox On Demand on Tuesday.

‘The Wheel of Time’ (2021)

Based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy series of the same name, “The Wheel of Time” follows an ever-expanding cast of characters on a quest to thwart the forces of darkness either by following or controlling the latest incarnation of an immensely powerful magic-channeling being known as the Dragon. The series stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a dwindling magical order of women, who is able to use magic on her search.

The series also stars Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara and Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere. “The Wheel of Time” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ (2021)

Adapted from the late “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson’s stage musical of the same name, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” follows Larson as he comes to terms with the choices and the limited progress he has made in his career. Worried that his love for composing might not be enough to sustain him, Larson – prompted by his wife’s desire for a family – starts to consider other paths.

Starring Andrew Garfield as Larson, the cast also features Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford, Robin de Jesus and Joshua Henry. Now showing in theaters, the film adaptation was directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. “Tick, Tick … Boom!” is available on Netflix.