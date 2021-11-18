Zach Williams finally returns to Spokane to deliver his ‘Rescue Story’

Zach Williams doesn’t know what he would do without his faith during the pandemic. His “Rescue Story” tour, which stops Saturday at First Interstate Center for the Arts, was rebooked three times. During those false starts, Williams was biding time in lockdown wondering when he would return to the road.

“It was frustrating,” Williams said while calling from Fort Wayne, Indiana. “There was so much uncertainty and fear for everyone during the pandemic, but I had my faith, which I relied on. I took comfort in my faith more than I ever have.

“I don’t know what I would have done if I did not have Jesus and what he does for me. Jesus has a plan, and his plan is better than mine. We’re working our way through this, and I’m finally going to play the shows that were scheduled.”

Williams, 40, who is making up the 40 dates that were on ice, released a holiday album in October, “I Don’t Want Christmas to End,” but don’t expect seasonal favorites prior to Thanksgiving. Williams has also been writing new songs for an album the Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter will record in January.

However, Williams will not preview any tunes. “We’ll be playing about 20 songs a night, but most of it will be the latest record (“Rescue Story”), some of the old records and particularly what the fans want to hear. The songs and the fans give us energy to get out there and perform every night.”

The soulful “Rescue Story,” which combines gospel and country, finds Williams looking back on his life at the start of young adulthood. “Rescue Me” highlights his long, spiritual journey.

Williams sings about how he was rescued after dropping out of high school and indulging in drugs and alcohol. “I was lost,” Williams said. “But I eventually found myself with the help of Jesus.” The Grammy Award winner embraced his faith, the guitar and his wife, Crystal, and their children.

“It took a while for me to get my life together,” Williams said. “I still have a ways to go, but I’m getting there. I couldn’t be happier being a musician making an impact with my songs.

“I’m proud of the songs I write from my personal experience. I hope they help other people when they hear these stories. I write about how I got through a dark time. I know God intended for me to write these songs to help people.”

The Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident helps in other ways. In 2014, the entertainer, who won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance courtesy of his duet with Dolly Parton for “There Was Jesus,” visited Spokane for a mission in 2014.

“I went with my church to Spokane and helped repaint schools, sidewalks and curbs,” Williams said. “We went to a park to clean it up. It was nice going there for a reason aside from performing. Spokane is a beautiful city. It’s always good to go back there to play since there is no city I’ve been to that’s quite like it.”