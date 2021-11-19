Cooking with Cannabis: Celebrate with Toni’s Truffles

By Mary J. White EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

This recipe is one I adapted from a Brazilian confection from the 1940s to honor my great friend Toni Case. It’s very simple and quite delicious, plus … cannabis! If your hands get gooey when you roll the little balls, coat ‘em with cooking spray. So good! To make around two dozen candies, you’ll need:

Ingredients

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoons infused cannabis butter or solid coconut oil

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup dried strawberries/raspberries/chopped dried sour cherries

Sprinkles or colored sugar

Instructions

Liberally oil a 9-inch square baking dish. Place everything except the sprinkles in a medium saucepan and cook, on low to medium low, for about 20-25 minutes, stirring frequently.

Remember to keep the temperature low so you don’t burn off any of the goodness. You want this really thick – your spatula will leave an obvious trail when you drag it across the bottom. Spread this out in the prepared baking pan and chill for at least an hour.

When it’s chilled, scoop out about 1 tablespoon of the mixture and roll in a cute little ball, then place in those teeny muffin cups. You can sprinkle the sparkles over or roll in the pretty stuff – up to you!

If you use 3 tablespoons of cannabis butter, you’ll have approximately 150 mg total in potency. If you use hash butter instead, you’re looking at enjoying around 400-600 mg. Plan accordingly and have fun!

Do keep these in the fridge and but make sure to keep them secure and away from the littles.