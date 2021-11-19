COVID in schools: Numbers reported lower in most schools

Most local school districts reported lower COVID-19 infection numbers this week.

The two largest districts, Spokane and Central Valley, also saw the biggest improvements.

On Friday, Spokane Public Schools reported in its one-week snapshot that 90 people have tested positive and 289 are quarantined after close contact with an infected individual.

That’s down from 98 and 503, respectively.

Hot spots included Jefferson Elementary School, with 23 cases, and Rogers High School, with 16.

Central Valley reported 30 positive cases in the past two weeks, down sharply from the 89 from a week ago.

Coeur d’Alene also showed another decline, with only 77 students and staff reported “out of building” with a positive test or close contact.

Post Falls also reported its lowest metrics of the year: three positive cases in the past two weeks. The district has reported 244 cases since the school year began.

Mead showed a slight increase in positive cases, to 71 in the previous 10 days. That’s up from 59 a week ago.

West Valley reported 33 positive cases in the past two weeks, while Cheney has 27.