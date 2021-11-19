Cache Reset
Drew Timme joins Gonzaga 1,000-point club in first half versus Bellarmine

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 19, 2021

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) heads to the basket as Bellarmine guard Juston Betz (1) and Bellarmine forward Sam DeVault (14) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) heads to the basket as Bellarmine guard Juston Betz (1) and Bellarmine forward Sam DeVault (14) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Another day, another milestone for Drew Timme.

The Gonzaga forward entered Friday’s game needing just 11 points to reach 1,000 in his career and joined the exclusive club with 4:53 remaining in the first half.

Timme backed down two Bellarmine defenders, then pulled out one of his signature low-post moves, reversing and laying the ball off the glass for a layup that gave the Bulldogs a 36-20 lead.

The junior from Texas made his first 3-pointer of the season after an 0-for-4 start and scored 14 points in the first half, going 3 of 6 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free throw line. 

Timme becomes the 47th Gonzaga player to join the 1,000-point club and the first to do it since former teammate Corey Kispert reached the milestone in the 2020-21 season opener. Kispert, who finished his Gonzaga career ranked 12th all time with 1,586 points, entered his senior season with 991 points and scored 23 points in a blowout win over Kansas.

With his production on Friday, Timme moved up to No. 46 on Gonzaga’s all-time scoring last, overtaking Domantas Sabonis and Jeff Condill. With at least 500 points this season, Timme will have a chance to move into the school’s top-15 all time. 

