Eastern Washington tops Cal State Northridge in overtime in first round of the Good Sam Empire Classic

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 19, 2021

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Linton Acliese III had 20 points as Eastern Washington beat Cal State Northridge 67-64 in overtime on Friday.

Acliese made two free throws for a 66-62 lead with 2:12 in overtime and the Eagles held on for the win.

Steele Venters had 15 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Washington (2-2). Rylan Bergersen added six rebounds and six assists. Angelo Allegri had 10 rebounds.

Elijah Hardy had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Matadors (0-3). Christian Gray added 12 points and seven rebounds. Miles James had 11 points.

EWU advances to play Texas State in the championship on Saturday at 8 p.m.

