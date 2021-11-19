Eastern Washington tops Cal State Northridge in overtime in first round of the Good Sam Empire Classic
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 19, 2021
LOS ANGELES — Linton Acliese III had 20 points as Eastern Washington beat Cal State Northridge 67-64 in overtime on Friday.
Acliese made two free throws for a 66-62 lead with 2:12 in overtime and the Eagles held on for the win.
Steele Venters had 15 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Washington (2-2). Rylan Bergersen added six rebounds and six assists. Angelo Allegri had 10 rebounds.
Elijah Hardy had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Matadors (0-3). Christian Gray added 12 points and seven rebounds. Miles James had 11 points.
EWU advances to play Texas State in the championship on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.