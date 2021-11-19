Fire damages two homes early Friday in east-central Spokane

Two homes were damaged by a fire early Friday morning in Spokane’s East Central Neighborhood.

Spokane Fire Department Deputy Chief Julie O’Berg said the blaze significantly damaged one home, and the heat of the fire caused damage to a neighboring house.

Fire crews were called to the unoccupied home near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Altamont Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.

O’Berg said firefighters had the majority of the fire under control in less than an hour. Crews were still on scene as of 8:30 a.m. Friday investigating the cause of the fire.

The house was undergoing renovations. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said no one was displaced from the fire.