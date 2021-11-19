Injury notebook: Washington State to return center Brian Greene, will again be without safety Halid Djibril

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – The status of two Washington State football players was uncertain leading up to Friday’s game against Arizona. One will play, and one remains out.

Senior center Brian Greene is back with the team after missing last weekend’s game at Oregon because of a “personal situation,” interim coach Jake Dickert said.

Dickert didn’t provide a definitive answer about Greene’s status earlier this week, saying only that the Yakima product was “still dealing with a personal matter.”

The Cougars apparently felt the absence of their second-year starter. The Ducks’ front seven set the ton of WSU’s 38-24 loss in Eugene.

Greene was not among the 14 outgoing Cougs who were honored for senior night, perhaps an indication that the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder will play another season of college ball.

Free safety Halid Djibril was still absent from the field. He hasn’t appeared in a game since sustaining an apparent leg injury in Week 2.

Right guard Cade Beresford will also be available for WSU. He suffered an injury that sidelined him for part of the Arizona State game three weeks ago, and was dressed last week, but did not play.