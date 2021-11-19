Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The only real solution

Once again we have all this talk about climate change with no mention of dealing with the real problem: over-population. The discussions in Scotland were pointless feel-good nonsense.

First, if they were serious they would have had a Zoom meeting. But no, instead they had hundreds of people travel to Scotland, adding to the world’s carbon footprint. So what did the protesters do to protest climate change? Hundreds if not thousands traveled to Scotland to add to the carbon footprint. Hypocrites all.

Just like the famous Friday walkout of school protests. If students had protested on their time, weekends, they might have been sincere. But I’m pretty sure you could get most kids to cut school with no penalties for almost any reason.

What about the number of countries, including Germany, still burning lignite, the dirtiest coal of all, and we talk about getting rid of natural gas? And have you heard what the secret ingredient needed to make renewable energy work? Nuclear power! You know, the things that produce nuclear waste that not even the U.S. has a real plan to store? Think Hanford clean-up, or Yucca Mountain nuclear waste storage facility. How about a nuclear reactor outside your town? Think Chernobyl or Fukushima.

If you want to do something useful have fewer children and encourage others to do the same. In the long run, it’s the only real solution. In 1960 the world had three billion people, we now have eight billion.

Jon C. Stanescu

Sprague

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430