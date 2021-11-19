Once again we have all this talk about climate change with no mention of dealing with the real problem: over-population. The discussions in Scotland were pointless feel-good nonsense.

First, if they were serious they would have had a Zoom meeting. But no, instead they had hundreds of people travel to Scotland, adding to the world’s carbon footprint. So what did the protesters do to protest climate change? Hundreds if not thousands traveled to Scotland to add to the carbon footprint. Hypocrites all.

Just like the famous Friday walkout of school protests. If students had protested on their time, weekends, they might have been sincere. But I’m pretty sure you could get most kids to cut school with no penalties for almost any reason.

What about the number of countries, including Germany, still burning lignite, the dirtiest coal of all, and we talk about getting rid of natural gas? And have you heard what the secret ingredient needed to make renewable energy work? Nuclear power! You know, the things that produce nuclear waste that not even the U.S. has a real plan to store? Think Hanford clean-up, or Yucca Mountain nuclear waste storage facility. How about a nuclear reactor outside your town? Think Chernobyl or Fukushima.

If you want to do something useful have fewer children and encourage others to do the same. In the long run, it’s the only real solution. In 1960 the world had three billion people, we now have eight billion.

Jon C. Stanescu

Sprague