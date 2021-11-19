School bus collides with semitrailer truck; 8 injured

Associated Press

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Eight people were hurt and six of them were taken to local hospitals after a school bus and semitrailer truck collided on Friday west of Portland, authorities said.

Forest Grove Fire and Rescue said crews from multiple agencies responded to the crash at 9:30 a.m. on Oregon State Highway 6. A school bus from the Nestucca School District in Tillamook County was headed to Portland with three dozen people for a field trip when the crash happened.

Responding crews found the school bus sideways in the highway with damage to its rear axle area. Firefighters determined eight of the 36 occupants were injured, with six of the eight needing to go to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The bus had 30 high school students, one teacher, four parent chaperones and one driver on board, according to fire officials.

The rest of the students and adults were placed on a different bus and returned to their school.

Families of everyone involved had been notified by the school district and a representative was on scene working with responders.

Oregon State Police is leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.