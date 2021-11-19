Cache Reset
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Bellarmine before Las Vegas road trip

Pregame

It may be the biggest upset of the 2021-22 college basketball season if Bellarmine walks out of the Kennel with a win.

No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) hosts the Knights (0-3) tonight at 6 p.m. on KHQ/Root to conclude a four-game homestand that featured the Bulldogs dominate No. 8 Texas.

After tonight’s game, the Zags will travel to Las Vegas to play Central Michigan on Monday, No. 2 UCLA on Tuesday and No. 7 Duke next Friday.

Series history

This will be the first time Gonzaga has played Bellarmine in basketball. The Knight’s program was formed in 1950, recently jumping from Division II to DI by joining the ASUN Conference in 2019. 

BU won the DII NCAA Championship in 2011 and made the Final Four in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

The Knights finished No. 2 in the ASUN in 2020-21 during its first season at the DI level, qualifying for the CBI Tournament and losing in the semi-final to Pepperdine 82-71.

Team stats

  Bellarmine Gonzaga
Points 63.3 89
Points allowed 82.3 64.7
Field goal pct. 44.2 55.7
Rebounds 27.3 38.3
Assists 10.3 22
Blocks 1.3 6
Steals 3.3 6.7
Streak Lost 3 Won 3

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Dylan Penn (BU) 15 42.9 75
Drew Timme (GU) 19.3 64.1 66.7
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Dylan Penn (BU) 4 3.3 0.7
Chet Holmgren (GU) 8 5.7 2.3
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Dylan Penn (BU) 4 3.7 29.3
Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5 1.7 30.7

Game preview

More on the Zags

