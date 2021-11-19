Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Bellarmine before Las Vegas road trip
Fri., Nov. 19, 2021
Pregame
It may be the biggest upset of the 2021-22 college basketball season if Bellarmine walks out of the Kennel with a win.
No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) hosts the Knights (0-3) tonight at 6 p.m. on KHQ/Root to conclude a four-game homestand that featured the Bulldogs dominate No. 8 Texas.
After tonight’s game, the Zags will travel to Las Vegas to play Central Michigan on Monday, No. 2 UCLA on Tuesday and No. 7 Duke next Friday.
Series history
This will be the first time Gonzaga has played Bellarmine in basketball. The Knight’s program was formed in 1950, recently jumping from Division II to DI by joining the ASUN Conference in 2019.
BU won the DII NCAA Championship in 2011 and made the Final Four in 2012, 2015 and 2017.
The Knights finished No. 2 in the ASUN in 2020-21 during its first season at the DI level, qualifying for the CBI Tournament and losing in the semi-final to Pepperdine 82-71.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Zags
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.