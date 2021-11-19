Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Bellarmine before Las Vegas road trip

Pregame

It may be the biggest upset of the 2021-22 college basketball season if Bellarmine walks out of the Kennel with a win.

No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) hosts the Knights (0-3) tonight at 6 p.m. on KHQ/Root to conclude a four-game homestand that featured the Bulldogs dominate No. 8 Texas.

After tonight’s game, the Zags will travel to Las Vegas to play Central Michigan on Monday, No. 2 UCLA on Tuesday and No. 7 Duke next Friday.

Series history

This will be the first time Gonzaga has played Bellarmine in basketball. The Knight’s program was formed in 1950, recently jumping from Division II to DI by joining the ASUN Conference in 2019.

BU won the DII NCAA Championship in 2011 and made the Final Four in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

The Knights finished No. 2 in the ASUN in 2020-21 during its first season at the DI level, qualifying for the CBI Tournament and losing in the semi-final to Pepperdine 82-71.

Team stats

Bellarmine Gonzaga Points 63.3 89 Points allowed 82.3 64.7 Field goal pct. 44.2 55.7 Rebounds 27.3 38.3 Assists 10.3 22 Blocks 1.3 6 Steals 3.3 6.7 Streak Lost 3 Won 3

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Dylan Penn (BU) 15 42.9 75 Drew Timme (GU) 19.3 64.1 66.7 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Dylan Penn (BU) 4 3.3 0.7 Chet Holmgren (GU) 8 5.7 2.3 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Dylan Penn (BU) 4 3.7 29.3 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5 1.7 30.7

Game preview

Gonzaga big favorites against Bellarmine, which is coming off narrow loss to Saint Mary’s At first glance, Gonzaga-Bellarmine sets up as a milestone watch – Drew Timme is 11 points from 1,000 in his career – and another tuneup for the Zags before two heavyweight bouts next week in Las Vegas. It certainly could turn out that way, but Bellarmine’s determined effort in a 73-64 road loss to Saint Mary’s on Wednesday – the 15.5-point underdog Knights led 55-54 near the 5-minute mark – showed the visitors from Louisville, Kentucky, can compete with an upper echelon WCC team. | Read more »

Gonzaga-Bellarmine key matchup: Dylan Penn has authored solid career numbers Senior guard Dylan Penn has been good (14 points, five assists vs. then-No. 7 Purdue), not-so-good (four points, 1 of 10 FGs vs. Murray State) and great (27 points vs. Saint Mary’s) in Bellarmine’s three games. | Read more »

