UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 19, 2021
Washington St. 44, Arizona 18
Arizona 0 7 3 8 – 18
Washington St. 7 14 16 7 – 44
WSU–Borghi 26 run (team kick), 7:11.
WSU–T.Harris 8 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 4:28.
ARIZ–Curry 11 pass from Plummer (Loop kick), 2:22.
WSU–Ca.Jackson 43 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 1:26.
WSU–Borghi 2 run (Janikowski kick), 10:07.
WSU–safety, 8:54.
WSU–T.Harris 32 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 7:10.
ARIZ–FG Loop 42, 2:39.
ARIZ–Wiley 27 pass from Plummer (Singer pass from Plummer), 12:16.
WSU–Ca.Jackson 78 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 8:37.
ARIZ WSU
First downs 18 19
Total Net Yards 377 484
Rushes-yards 29-155 36-222
Passing 222 262
Punt Returns 3-10 3-4
Kickoff Returns 2-27 1-31
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-44-1 13-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-11 2-22
Punts 7-37.286 6-40.167
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-60 6-55
Time of Possession 30:39 29:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Arizona, Anderson 9-87, John 6-29, Markoff 1-15, Wiley 3-9, Curry 1-7, Rocker 3-4, Plummer 6-4. Washington St., Borghi 16-139, McIntosh 10-72, N.Watson 5-14, (Team) 1-(minus 1), de Laura 4-(minus 2).
PASSING–Arizona, Plummer 24-44-1-222. Washington St., de Laura 13-22-0-262.
RECEIVING–Arizona, Wiley 8-87, Berryhill 6-61, Singer 3-26, Lines 2-21, Curry 2-18, John 2-2, Casteel 1-7. Washington St., Harris 6-96, Ca.Jackson 4-133, Stribling 2-18, Borghi 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Arizona, Havrisik 50.
