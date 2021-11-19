Washington State soccer falls to Tennessee 2-0 in second round of NCAA Tournament

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Two first-half Tennessee goals within 10 minutes of each other cemented a loss for Washington State on Friday in the second round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Cougars (14-3-4) started the first 15 minutes strongly, getting behind with multiple balls over the top of the Volunteers’ (20-2-0) defense.

A couple of off-target shots doused any potential threats and didn’t put Tennessee’s junior keeper Lindsey Romig under any pressure.

In the 16th minute, WSU senior Sydney Studer picked up a yellow card after a challenge on a Tennessee attacker to set up a direct free kick, but the shot wasn’t on frame.

The Volunteers opened their scoring in the 24th minute after senior Mackenzie George slotted a through-ball to freshman Jordan Fusco, who slipped it past freshman Nadia Cooper. The goal was Fusco’s fourth of the season.

Ten minutes later, the Volunteers doubled their lead after Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year Taylor Huff scored her 10th goal after a Hannah Zaluski cross

.

At halftime, the stats showed a strong Tennessee first half, creating more chances, including a 5-1 advantage in corners. The WSU backline was put under pressure more often than Tennessee’s, forcing the Cougars to play more on their heels.

WSU’s second half was sloppy, including another Studer yellow card which sent her off the pitch, forcing the Cougars to play with 10 for the final 30 minutes.

That kept the Volunteers on the front foot for the rest of the game, allowing a couple of weak shots on goal, leading to easy saves for Romig.

WSU had one of its best chances of the second half in the 77th minute when Romig attempted to punch a loos ball. A WSU player got her head to the ball first and Tennessee had to save the ball off the line.

In the 87th minute, Tennessee’s Lawson Renie got around her marker, but an impressive save by Cooper’s outstretched hand kept the game at 2-0.

The Cougars outshot the Vols 17-16, but only 6 of 17 made it on target. Tennessee finished with nine shots on frame.

One of Elyse Bennett’s – WSU’s leading scorer – six shots forced a Volunteers save.

WSU hadn’t lost since dropping a 1-0 home decision to Stanford on Oct. 7.

Tennessee faces ninth-seeded Michigan in Ann Arbor in Sunday’s Sweet 16.