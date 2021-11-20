The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 35° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Kitsap judge to oversee case against Pierce County Sheriff

Sedrick Altheimer, 25, was delivering newspapers in Tacoma in January when he encountered Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer in his personal SUV. A Pierce County investigation found that Troyer used “bias” in his interaction with Altheimer. (Bettina Hansen/Seattle Times)
Sedrick Altheimer, 25, was delivering newspapers in Tacoma in January when he encountered Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer in his personal SUV. A Pierce County investigation found that Troyer used “bias” in his interaction with Altheimer. (Bettina Hansen/Seattle Times)
Associated Press

Associated Press

TACOMA – Kitsap County District Court Judge Jeffrey Jahns will oversee the criminal case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, who is charged with two misdemeanors over his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier.

Earlier this month, the Kitsap County Commissioners approved the request from Presiding Pierce County District Court Judge Jeanette Lineberry for Jahns to handle the case, the Kitsap Sun reported.

Jahns was previously a criminal defense attorney and a prosecutor and has been a judge for the past 12 years.

“I think it is a big deal that he’s been selected because he’s one of the most talented individuals I know in his field,” Kitsap County Commissioner and lawyer Ed Wolfe said.

Troyer faces one count of false reporting and one count of making a false statement to a civil servant for claiming to an emergency dispatcher that the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, had threatened to kill him. The charges were filed in Pierce County District Court by Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Troyer has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Troyer is a 35-year veteran of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, and served for years as the agency’s public face and media spokesperson before being elected sheriff in November 2020.

If convicted, the standard sentencing range for the misdemeanor sentences is up to 364 days in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety