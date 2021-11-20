The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Riverside and Lakeside football fall in 1A quarterfinals

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 20, 2021

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

1A quarterfinalsKing’s 10, Lakeside 7: Cutter Rolfs broke off a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and the Knights (9-1) beat the Eagles (11-1) at Union Stadium. Lakeside’s Kole Hunsaker completed a 53-yard touchdown to Tomio Yamada in the fourth quarter.

2B quarterfinals

Onalaska 54, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15: Marshall Haight had 23 carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns and the Loggers (6-5) beat the Broncos (9-1) at Gonzaga Prepl. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague’s Chase Galbreath completed touchdown passes of 18 and 49 yards.

1B quarterfinals

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 46, Wilbur-Creston/Keller 16: Dane Isaak rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, recovered a fumble for a touchdown and the Warriors (10-0) beat the Wildcats (8-2) at Lions Field in Moses Lake. Wilbur-Creston/Keller’s Peyton Michel completed two passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Almira/Coulee-Hartline will play Naselle in the semifinals at Lions Field on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

Odessa 62, Liberty Bell 22: Davey McMillan ran for touchdowns of 10 and 28 yards, added a 44-yard receiving touchdown and the Tigers (9-1) beat the Mountain Lions (9-1) at Lions Field. Odessa will play Quilcene in the semifinals at Lions Field on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.

State Volleyball

Camas 3, Gonzaga Prep 1: The Papermakers (14-2) dropped the first set but went on to beat the Bullpups (16-8) 21-25, 25-20, 25-12 and 25-18 in a 4A loser-out match.

Enumclaw 3, Shadle Park 0: The Hornets (8-9) swept the Highlanders (13-8) 25-16, 25-11 and 25-22 in a 2A loser-out match.

