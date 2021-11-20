The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Washington

Sheriff: Cannabis store employee shoots suspected robbers

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 20, 2021

Associated Press

TACOMA — Law enforcement officials say an employee at a Spanaway marijuana shop shot two suspected robbers during a holdup earlier this week.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the cannabis store for a robbery report about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, the News Tribune reported.

The store employees told the deputies that four or five men held them at gunpoint while stealing cash and marijuana. The sheriff’s department said that at one point during the robbery, an employee retrieved a gun and shot at the suspects, who fled.

A short time later, two 19-year-old men showed up at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said both were arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery after they were released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

