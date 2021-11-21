Family Calendar Nov. 22-19 – COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics, Winterfest and Numerica Tree Lighting

SHRD Pediatric COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination Clinic – Appointments are required. Open to the community for ages 5-18. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine will be available. Schedule an appointment at srhd.org/events. Available at several dates and locations. Monday, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Northwood Middle School, 12908 N. Pittsburg St. (509) 324-1500.

Online Pajama Story Time – Featuring picture books with interactive elements. Open to children ages 1-5 and their guardians. Register at bit.ly/2EePWBa. Monday, 10:30-11 a.m. Presented by Spark Central. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Totally Tubular Tuesdays – Tuesday: “The Wizard of Oz,” rated G, 102 minutes; Nov. 30: “Gremlins,” rated PG, 106 minutes; Dec. 7: “A Christmas Story,” rated PG, 93 minutes; Dec. 14: “Elf,” rated PG, 97 minutes; Dec. 21: “Polar Express,” rated G, 100 minutes. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Imaginarium: Creative Play for Toddlers – Discover ways to play together and spark your child’s mental, social and emotional growth. Meet other families, eat a healthy snack and get creative in a relaxed and supportive environment. For ages 1-5. Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Teen Write-In – A Discord group for teens participating in NaNoWriMo to support each other and share ideas. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Wonder Wednesdays Storytime – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Digital Art Club – Learn about digital design using programs like Photoshop, Procreate and Illustrator. No prior experience required. Tools provided. Open to children in fourth through eighth grades. Wednesday, 3-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily, 5-9 p.m. Friday-Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 995-7700.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3:15-5:15 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

eSports Club – Team up with other teens while playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Program is available online via Discord or in-person. Open to children ages 13-19. Register at cdalibrary.org. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

First Chapter Fridays – Miss Mandi reads the first chapter of a book and discusses the latest additions at the Coeur d’Alene Library. Friday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

CDA Makers Christmas Market – Featuring more than 50 local vendors, pictures with Santa, cash giveaways, food, decor, jewelry, soap and more. Saturday, 10 a.m. New Life, 6068 W. Hayden Ave., Rathdrum, Idaho. Free admission.

MAC Holiday Kickoff Celebration – Featuring festive lights and outdoor activities, including a vintage Crescent Department Store window display, scavenger hunt and Campbell House holiday video. Meet the Campbell’s cook, Hulda, and get one of her sugar cookies. Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 456-3931.

Numerica Tree Lighting – A tree-lighting ceremony and display. Featuring complimentary hot chocolate from Starbucks, food trucks, informational booths, activities for children, sing-alongs and live entertainment. Also featuring a performance of excerpts from “The Nutcracker” by Company Ballet School at 5 p.m. Countdown for the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Sunday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.