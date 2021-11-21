The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Washington

Snohomish man dies in early morning crash on I-90 near Ritzville

UPDATED: Sun., Nov. 21, 2021

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A Snohomish man died early Sunday in a vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Ritzville, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Tony T. Phelps, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the interstate just after 3:30 a.m. Phelps was driving a Ford pickup west hauling a trailer that jackknifed, according to a news release. That caused the pickup to roll, ejecting Phelps near milepost 221, just south of Ritzville. 

Phelps was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the WSP. Investigators say the truck was traveling too fast for conditions. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. 

