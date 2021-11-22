6 suspected of illegal horse race gambling at ranch east of Tri-Cities

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

PASCO, Wash. — Six people are under investigation in connection with a suspected illegal horse racing operation at a ranch near Tri-Cities.

The Washington State Gambling Commission released additional information about investigation into a ranch in Burbank, an unincorporated area in Walla Walla County east of Pasco.

State and federal agents along with local law enforcement served a search warrant at the ranch off Monument Drive between Highway 124 and Ice Harbor Dam on Oct. 26. No one was arrested at the time.

It was part of a two-year investigation into the ranching operation, according to the gambling commission. The investigation started with a January 2019 tip from another agency about possible illegal horse racing and gambling there.

The investigation is being led by the Washington State Gambling Commission, with help from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, Walla Walla Police Department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Organizers of the alleged illegal betting held monthly races often advertised on social medial, say officials. The majority of the animals came from Washington or Oregon, but some also came from other states.

People placed bets on the races with the organizers, and there were other bets between attendees, claim investigators.

There also allegedly were raffles offering big prizes such as money, horses and cars.

An undercover agent attended the events and gathered information for a search warrant.

The commission has not released the names of the suspects or the ranch until Walla Walla County prosecutors decide if charges will be filed.

A sheriff’s deputy previously told the Tri-City Herald that the ranch is off Monument Drive, in the rural area of Burbank between Highway 124 and the Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River.

The only legal live racing track in the Tri-Cities area is the Sun Downs track at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.

In addition, there have been horse races at a track at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds in Walla Walla.