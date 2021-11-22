Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Idaho 83-45
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 22, 2021
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Fardaws Aimaq recorded 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift Utah Valley to an 83-45 win over Idaho on Monday.
Connor Harding had 14 points and seven rebounds for Utah Valley (4-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tim Fuller added 11 points. Justin Harmon had 10 points.
Trevante Anderson had 13 points for the Vandals (1-4).
