Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren earns second straight WCC freshman of the week award

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 22, 2021

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren (34) shoots over Bellarmine's Curt Hopf last Friday in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was named WCC freshman of the week for the second consecutive week.

Holmgren averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in routs over Alcorn State and Bellarmine. The 7-footer made 75% of his field-goal attempts.

Holmgren is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 blocks this season.

