Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren earns second straight WCC freshman of the week award
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 22, 2021
Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was named WCC freshman of the week for the second consecutive week.
Holmgren averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in routs over Alcorn State and Bellarmine. The 7-footer made 75% of his field-goal attempts.
Holmgren is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 blocks this season.
