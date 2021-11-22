NO. 1 GONZAGA 107, CENT. MICHIGAN 54
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 22, 2021
No. 1 Gonzaga 107, Central Michigan 54
FG FT Reb
GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 20 7-9 3-3 0-4 2 0 19
Timme 15 5-6 1-4 3-7 1 0 11
Bolton 17 4-8 2-3 0-3 4 2 11
Nembhard 14 2-4 0-0 0-2 2 3 5
Strawther 25 6-9 0-0 0-3 0 3 15
Hickman 26 7-11 1-1 0-1 1 1 16
Sallis 26 3-9 2-2 1-7 3 2 8
Watson 19 2-3 3-5 3-7 3 1 7
Perry 12 3-3 0-2 2-4 0 1 6
Gregg 9 1-5 1-2 4-5 0 1 3
Arlauskas 6 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Lang 6 2-3 0-0 2-5 0 0 5
Few 3 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Graves 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 42-74 14-24 16-50 16 15 107
Percentages: FG .568, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Strawther 3-5, Holmgren 2-4, Lang 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Hickman 1-4, Bolton 1-5, Few 0-2, Graves 0-2, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Holmgren 2, Watson 2, Gregg, Hickman).
Turnovers: 10 (Bolton 2, Perry 2, Strawther 2, Nembhard, Sallis, Timme, Watson).
Steals: 9 (Hickman 2, Sallis 2, Watson 2, Lang, Nembhard, Timme).
Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
CENT. MICH. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Henderson 20 3-10 4-8 2-3 1 4 11
Polk 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Lopez 27 1-4 4-4 0-5 2 3 6
Miller 22 4-8 0-0 0-1 1 0 9
Taylor 24 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 2 6
Bissainthe 24 1-7 3-4 1-6 1 2 6
Healy 23 2-6 0-0 0-2 3 3 6
Jackson 17 3-10 0-0 0-1 1 3 8
Pavrette 9 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Hodgson 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Webb 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wade 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Jergens 2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 17-56 11-16 4-24 10 23 54
Percentages: FG .304, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Taylor 2-2, Healy 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Miller 1-2, Bissainthe 1-4, Henderson 1-4, Hodgson 0-1, Webb 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (Polk 5, Taylor 3, Jackson 2, Lopez 2, Bissainthe, Jergens, Miller, Webb).
Steals: 6 (Bissainthe 2, Healy, Jackson, Lopez, Miller).
Technical Fouls: coach Tony Barbee, 16:42 first.
Gonzaga 56 51 – 107
Cent. Michigan 32 22 – 54
