NO. 1 GONZAGA 107, CENT. MICHIGAN 54

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 22, 2021

No. 1 Gonzaga 107, Central Michigan 54

FG FT Reb

GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS

Holmgren 20 7-9 3-3 0-4 2 0 19

Timme 15 5-6 1-4 3-7 1 0 11

Bolton 17 4-8 2-3 0-3 4 2 11

Nembhard 14 2-4 0-0 0-2 2 3 5

Strawther 25 6-9 0-0 0-3 0 3 15

Hickman 26 7-11 1-1 0-1 1 1 16

Sallis 26 3-9 2-2 1-7 3 2 8

Watson 19 2-3 3-5 3-7 3 1 7

Perry 12 3-3 0-2 2-4 0 1 6

Gregg 9 1-5 1-2 4-5 0 1 3

Arlauskas 6 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1

Lang 6 2-3 0-0 2-5 0 0 5

Few 3 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 0

Graves 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 42-74 14-24 16-50 16 15 107

Percentages: FG .568, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Strawther 3-5, Holmgren 2-4, Lang 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Hickman 1-4, Bolton 1-5, Few 0-2, Graves 0-2, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Holmgren 2, Watson 2, Gregg, Hickman).

Turnovers: 10 (Bolton 2, Perry 2, Strawther 2, Nembhard, Sallis, Timme, Watson).

Steals: 9 (Hickman 2, Sallis 2, Watson 2, Lang, Nembhard, Timme).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb

CENT. MICH. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS

Henderson 20 3-10 4-8 2-3 1 4 11

Polk 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 0

Lopez 27 1-4 4-4 0-5 2 3 6

Miller 22 4-8 0-0 0-1 1 0 9

Taylor 24 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 2 6

Bissainthe 24 1-7 3-4 1-6 1 2 6

Healy 23 2-6 0-0 0-2 3 3 6

Jackson 17 3-10 0-0 0-1 1 3 8

Pavrette 9 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 0 0

Hodgson 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0

Webb 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Wade 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Jergens 2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2

Totals 200 17-56 11-16 4-24 10 23 54

Percentages: FG .304, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Taylor 2-2, Healy 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Miller 1-2, Bissainthe 1-4, Henderson 1-4, Hodgson 0-1, Webb 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Polk 5, Taylor 3, Jackson 2, Lopez 2, Bissainthe, Jergens, Miller, Webb).

Steals: 6 (Bissainthe 2, Healy, Jackson, Lopez, Miller).

Technical Fouls: coach Tony Barbee, 16:42 first.

Gonzaga 56 51 – 107

Cent. Michigan 32 22 – 54

