Spokane police K-9 unit injured as officers arrest alleged armed assault suspect

A Spokane man is facing multiple felony charges after attempting to flee the scene of a crash and injuring a police dog, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police said K-9 unit dog Haywire’s eyes were gouged by 39-year-old Brandon O. Keele, who was charged by police with first-degree assault, second-degree burglary, vehicle hit and run with injury, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended driver’s license, harming a police dog and unlawful possession of a firearm. Haywire has since recovered from his injuries, police said in a news release.

The charges against Keele stem from a vehicle crash that occurred around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Calispel Street and Wellesley Avenue.

Police said Keele’s vehicle ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle with three occupants, who suffered minor injuries. Keele allegedly fled the scene on foot, during which he pointed a gun at a witness who was following him before continuing to flee into a residential area.

Spokane police called in on-duty SWAT and K-9 resources to track and apprehend Keele, finding him after a nearly 20-minute search hiding in the backyard bushes of a residence along Whitehouse Street, according to police.

After Keele refused to comply with commands to surrender, K-9 Haywire was dispatched to help apprehend Keele, police said. Though Keele allegedly used his fingers to gouge Haywire’s eyes, the K-9 unit stayed in contact until officers were able to take Keele into custody, according to the police department. A loaded handgun was reportedly found in Keele’s hiding spot.

Keele’s criminal history includes second-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver. The newest assault charge stems from pointing a firearm at the witness while he fled the scene.

Keele is in the Spokane County Jail.