Washington State big man Mouhamed Gueye pulls in Pac-12 freshman honor
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 22, 2021
Four games into his college basketball career, Washington State’s touted recruit is already making a splash.
True freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye was named freshman of the week by the Pac-12 for his performances against UC Santa Barbara and Idaho last week.
The 6-foot-11 product of Senegal posted eight points and nine rebounds in a 73-65 victory against UCSB, the favorite this season in the Big West Conference. He followed that up with a 13-point, six-rebound effort across just 13 minutes of action in the Cougars’ 109-61 steamrolling of Idaho.
Gueye shot 6 of 7 to help spark the Cougars to the biggest win in the 277-game history of the Battle of the Palouse.
Gueye, who has started every game for WSU (4-0) this season, is averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 points per contest.
Fellow Cougar big man Efe Abogidi won the same award last December.
