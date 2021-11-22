Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods named Pac-12 defender of the week

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Jahad Woods showed out in his home finale, and the Pac-12 took notice.

The sixth-year Washington State linebacker was named the conference’s defensive player of the week on Monday, three days after he logged a game-high 12 tackles – 1.5 for loss – along with a forced fumble and a fingertip interception in the fourth quarter of the Cougars’ 44-18 rout of Arizona at Gesa Field.

“Honestly, I was just having fun,” Woods said after the game. “It was a really fun game for me.”

Woods is the league’s active leader in career tackles with 415. He’s one of only four Cougs all time with over 400 tackles. His forced fumble pushed him to the top of WSU’s career leaderboard in that stat category (10). He also passed two former Cougars in TFLs on Friday, and now ranks seventh in program history with 36.

It’s the third Pac-12 honor the San Diego native has earned across 54 games played for WSU.