DA: Police shot Oregon woman who ran, shot cop

Associated Press

GLADSTONE, Ore. — Police shot an Oregon woman Monday night after she ran from a squad car and shot an officer, prosecutors said.

The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said officers stopped Yvette Lares Garcia at about 8 p.m. for a traffic violation and found she was wanted on suspicion of felony theft in Texas, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Garcia allegedly asked Sgt. Travis Hill and Officer Clement Yau to take her to her home in the Portland suburb of Happy Valley to check on her dogs before going to jail, prosecutors said.

After arriving, the district attorney’s office said Garcia ran inside, grabbed a handgun, began firing and shot Hill in the leg. Prosecutors said Hill and Yau returned fire, and Yau shot Garcia.

Other law enforcement officers arrived and aided Garcia and Hill. Garcia and Hill were taken to a hospital, where she was in serious but stable condition and he was in stable condition, according to the district attorney’s office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating, including the the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the Gladstone and Happy Valley police departments.