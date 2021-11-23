Alleged driver of stolen vehicle that plowed into school bus arrested

Police on Monday afternoon arrested the alleged driver of a stolen BMW that struck a school bus, flipping it on its side, earlier in the day in Otis Orchards.

Jeffrey S. Schelin, 30, allegedly ran after the morning crash on East Wellesley Avenue and North Kenney Road but was arrested later in the day, according to a statement from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the bus driver was the only occupant of the bus and did not appear to be injured. However, the driver was taken to a medical facility for treatment because of the severity of the crash.

The incident started around 8:30 a.m. Monday, when a deputy responded to the 5100 block of North Tiara Court in Otis Orchards for a report of a suspicious male.

The deputy observed a male, later identified as Schelin, leaning into the backseat of a white BMW. The deputy followed the BMW but eventually lost sight of it.

The deputy continued driving and later noticed the school bus on its side in a yard at the intersection of Wellesley Avenue and Kenney Road. The BMW crashed through a chain-link fence in the yard, the sheriff’s office said.

Later in the day, at 1:30 p.m., a homeowner on the 21100 block of East Wellesley Avenue in Otis Orchards called 911 to report a male tapping on her back door and that she believed it was possibly the hit-and-run driver.

Deputies responded and arrested Schelin, who they say was injured in the crash. He was taken to a hospital.

Authorites say Schelin was speeding and ignored a stop sign before plowing into the school bus with the stolen vehicle. He hid in a shed at the residence before attempting to contact the homeowner.

Schelin, who has a lengthy local criminal history, faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree burglary, hit-and-run, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license .

Schelin had been arrested twice in the past two weeks, on Nov. 7 on a warrant for second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief, as well as Saturday for suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was released by the courts on his own recognizance after both arrests, the sheriff’s office said.