Man charged in connection with October fatal shooting, robbery pleads not guilty

A man arrested in connection with the fatal October shooting of Allyson R. Davis pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Spokane County Superior Court.

Jerome J. Lee, Jr., 42, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree robbery in relation to the death of Davis, who was 37 when police say she died in a robbery gone wrong Oct. 11.

Davis and acquaintance Joel Simpson had been parked in the lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 4808 E. Sprague Ave. when they were approached by a man and woman, court documents said.

The pair got into Simpson’s car, and Simpson in his witness statement said the woman pointed a gun at them and demanded Davis give her money.

According to court documents, Davis lunged for the gun and the woman fatally shot her in the early afternoon of Oct. 11. Davis died around 1 p.m. at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, shortly after the incident unfolded.

Police said they are also looking for Kayla Holden, 29, in relation to the shooting. As of Oct. 27, police said Holden was wanted for murder.

Lee’s trial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24.